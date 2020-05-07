Department of Health COVID-19 information line changes hours

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Health released the following press release on May 5:
“In an effort to make sure residents throughout the region have up-to-date and correct information about COVID-19, the Northeast Regional Health Office has established an information line for local residents and healthcare providers to call with questions or concerns related to COVID-19.
Tennessee Department of Health employees take calls Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 423-979-4689. The information line is designed to provide callers with trusted information related to COVID-19.
If a resident requests COVID-19 testing they will be routed to call their local health department for testing.
Additionally, the Tennessee Department of Health staffs COVID-19 Public Information numbers between 11:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. daily: 833-556-2476 and 877-857-2945.
TDH is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 3 p.m. each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.”
