AUGUST 15
HORN/ HORNE Family Reunion will be held from 11:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. at Eastman Park Shelter #9. Bring a covered dish/ drinks along with any old pictures/ papers. Any questions please call Shirley Watson (423)-357-3582.
AUGUST 16
BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the Administration Building Meeting Room.
AUGUST 16
AUGUST ELECTION COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 10:00 a.m. in the Election Office at the Courthouse Annex.
AUGUST 16
MEDIC BLOOD DRIVE will be held from 11:00 a.m- 6:00 p.m. at Food Country (6766 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy). All donors will receive a free Dollywood ticket, tie-dye t shirt, and a coupon for a free Texas Roadhouse appetizer. Call to schedule at (865)-524-3074 or online.
AUGUST 16
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING will be held at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall.