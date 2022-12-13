FUNDRAISER CONCERT: AT SAYRAH BARN to benefit Of One Accord Ministry’s Christmas for the Children program. Music begins at 3:00 p.m. and continues until around 9-10:00 p.m. Artists performing include Benjamin Grover, James Holland, Danyelle Monroe, Ryan Linkous, Guitar Dan, and Corey Tester Music. Adults are asked to bring a new toy or clothing item of at least a $5 value. Cash donations will also be accepted and used to purchase Christmas gifts for underprivileged children in the Hawkins County area. Food and vendors will also be at the event.
DEC 18
SPIRES CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH CHRISTMAS PLAY: “Our Wonderful Jesus” will be presented at 5:00 p.m. We invite the community to join us in {span}celebrating the birth of our Lord and Savior and rejoice in the hope he brought to all mankind.
DEC 19
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING at 3:30 p.m. in the Rogersville City Hall Board Room
DEC 22, 23, & 26
ROGERSVILLE CITY OFFICES: CLOSED FOR CHRISTMAS The garbage pickup will be as follows: Wed 12/21 will be picked up on Tues 12/20. Thurs 12/22 & Fri 12/23 will be picked up on Wed 12/21. Mon 12/26 will be picked up on Tues 12/27. Merry Christmas!
DEC 27
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING: at 9:00 a.m. in the Rogersville City Hall Board Room
DEC 30 & JAN 2
ROGERSVILLE CITY OFFICES: CLOSED FOR NEW YEARS The garbage pick up will be as follows: Fri 12/30 will be picked up on Thurs 12/29. Mon 1/02 will be picked up on Tues 1/03. Happy New Year!