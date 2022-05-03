MAY 4
MAGNOLIA CHURCH IS HAVING A YARD SALE starting at 6:00 a.m. on Old stage rd. There will be breakfast and lunch served!
MAY 6
YARD SALE AT ROGERSVILLE SENIOR CENTER from 8:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.
MAY 9
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.
MAY 10
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.
MAY 13 & 14
HAWKINS COUNTY CREWETTES YARD SALE at the Hawkins County Rescue Squad on Friday, May 13 from 8:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 from 8:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m.
HAPPY HEARTS QUILT GUILD meets on the first Friday of every month at the First United Methodist Church on 621 Old Stage Road in Surgoinsville, TN. Coffee & socializing begins at 9:30am and the meeting begins at 10:00am. Our group is for all, for those interested in making their first quilt to the most experienced quilter. If you are interested, please feel free to stop in and join us as this is an opportunity to meet with others who have a passion to quilt. For more information email HHQGTN@gmail.com