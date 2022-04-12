APR 14
SPAGHETTI DINNER 5:00 — 8:00 p.m at the Hawkins County Rescue Squad Building, 955 E McKinney Ave. Rogersville, TN Adults $10, Children $7 Dine in or carryout. All proceeds benefit Hawkins County Relay for Life.
HAWKINS COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY will hold its monthly meeting this Thursday, April 14th, at 6:00 p.m. at the Steel Workers Union Hall in Surgoinsville, TN. Mask welcomed. For more info, contact Jenny Carter, Chair 423-383-0913 or Karen Givens, Vice Chair 423-327-1552
APR 15
TOWN OF ROGERSVILLE CITY OFFICES CLOSED for Good Friday. The trash pickup for Friday, April 15th, 2022 will be picked up on Thursday, April 14th, 2022. Please have your trash out by 7:00 a.m.
APR 15 & 16
HAWKINS COUNTY SPRING FLING VENDOR EVENT at East End Bowling Lanes 1410 E Main St, Rogersville, TN 37857. Starting at 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Join us at our first spring fling craft and vendor show. Handmade, homemade, and direct sales vendors from the area. East End Lanes grill will be open for food and drink sales.
APR 16
EASTER EGG HUNT PRESENTED BY BULLS GAP FIRE DEPARTMENT from 12:00 — 2:00 p.m. Win prizes & candy! Free to the community.
APR 18
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.
APR 23
THE SURGOINSVILLE AREA ARCHIVES AND MUSEUM GRAND OPENING! Come and mingle, enjoy refreshments, and connect with Hawkins county through our local history. Starting at 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. located at the lower level of Surgoinsville Library at 120 Old Stage Rd. Surgoinsville, TN 37873
THE SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA ASSOCIATION will be sponsoring the "Doubleheader Sale" at noon located at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon, Va. 22 consignors from Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee will be participating in this sale. There will be seventy lots of registered Angus female lots consisting of bred heifers, open heifers, bred cows, spring calving pairs, and fall calving pairs that will be offered. The 23rd Annual SWVAA performance tested bull sale will follow the female sale. 49 bulls were chosen to sell they are an outstanding group of bulls, they averaged 205 day adjusted weight of 654 lbs., gain on test-3.90 lbs., 365 day adjusted weight of 1,131 lbs., frame-6.1, scrotal-35.5 cm., ribeye-12.3%, IMF-3.53,$W+62,$B+136. tHEY WERE ALL FED AS A GROUP t G&E Farm in Gretna, VA. They were weighed off test on March 11, 2022 and were evaluated by a VDACS state grader. This is a top-notch set of bulls; many calving ease bulls will be selling. All of the bulls selling qualify under the Virginia Quality Assurance program. For your free referance catalog contact the sale coordinator George T. Johnstone Jr. at 276-620-4901 or thw auctioneer Smith Reasor at 276-620-3123. Also, you can look at the catalog and access more information on the bulls at the association website swvaangus.org.