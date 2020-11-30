Though the People Loving People Thanksgiving dinner looked quite different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers and recipients are still calling it a success.
Numbers were down from previous years, but PLP still served 2,528 meals this year.
That broke down to 1982 total deliveries (which was down 1,480 from last year) and 546 Total Meals Picked Up/To Go (which was up 107 from last year).
The organization also had 300 volunteers, plus several hundred more who brought desserts and breads.
In total, PLP prepared: 900 pounds of ham, 1100 pounds of turkey, 750 pounds of dressing, 400 pounds of green beans, 400 pounds of corn, 600 pounds of mashed potatoes, 300 pounds of cranberry sauce, 3500 rolls and over 3500 desserts
Any leftovers are distributed to Food Banks, Homeless Shelters, etc. No food is left unused.