OCTOBER 2
22ND ANNUAL 12 MILE YARD SALE will be held on Clinch Valley Rd, north of Rogersville. The yard sale extends the length of Clinch Valley Road between Rt. 70N to the east and Rt. 31 to the west. Vendors begin arriving at sunrise and the event lasts all day.
OCTOBER 6
HAWKINS COUNTY ELECTION COMMITTEE MEETING is rescheduled to Wednesday, October 6 at 10:00 am in the Election Office conference room.
OCTOBER 8
SPAGHETTI DINNER from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, 112-114 N Hwy 70 Rogersville. Dine in or take out. Spaghetti served with meat or marinara sauce. Meal includes salad & dressing, drink, and dessert. Call in for take out accepted after 3:00 p.m. on October 8. Call 423-272-6897. Adult to age 11 — $12, Children 6 to 10, $8 (children 5 and younger eat free when accompanied by an adult).
All offices in the Hawkins County Courthouse and Annex will be closed Friday, 10/08 & Monday, 10/11.
HAWKINS CO RESCUE SQUAD will be starting its annual door to door picture fundraiser: Anyone who participates with a $30 + contribution will receive a free 8x10 family portrait. You will be contacted at your residence by a representative with a letter and ID on hand. Thank You for your continued support of your local Volunteer Rescue Squad.