Though Saturday's graduation was a non-traditional and "socially distant" ceremony for Volunteer's class of 2020, the graduates celebrated a different way on Friday evening.
Volunteers from the Church Hill community held a graduation celebration in the parking lot of the Church Hill Library on Friday that more closely mirrored a traditional ceremony.
The event began with a senior parade down West Main Boulevard from Randall’s Restaurant to the Church Hill Library Center parking lot. The group then marched in line to their designated seats, which were staged before a podium.
Seniors heard a welcome speech from Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal, a recorded musical number from the VHS choir and speeches from the top performing students of the 2020 class.
Each student then got a chance to cross the stage, just as they would in a traditional ceremony.
