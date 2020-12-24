DECEMBER 30
HAWKINS CO. PERSONNEL COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Administration Building
ROGERSVILLE CITY OFFICES will be closed for New Years on Thursday, December 31st & Friday, January 1st. Garbage pick up will be as follows: Monday, December 28th — normal schedule, Tuesday, December 29th & Wednesday, December 30th will be picked up on Tuesday, December 29th. Thursday, December 31st & Friday, January 1st will be picked up on Wednesday, December 30th. Please have your garbage out by 7am.
HAWKINS COUNTY CONVENIENCE CENTERS will be closed on January 1.
HAWKINS COUNTY MAYOR’S OFFICE will be closed on January 1.
HAWKINS COUNTY RECYCLING CENTER will be closed on January 1.
JANUARY 12, 2021
HAWKINS COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY will be hosting a Hawkins County Hazard Mitigation Committee meeting. This will be a virtual meeting and residents of Hawkins County are invited to attend. The purpose of this meeting is to review past hazards and disasters. This review will lead to discussions surrounding beneficial projects Hawkins County can put into place to help reduce the long-term impacts for disastrous events. This meeting is also to help Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency develop a meaningful and FEMA approved Hazard Mitigation Plan to assist with understanding the true impacts of natural disaster events along with being eligible for future grants to assist with paying for the projects. The meeting will be held on January 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM via WebEx. You do not need to have a specialized software; just access to a computer and a phone. If you are interested in, attending, please call the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency office at 423-272-8059 to receive further information.