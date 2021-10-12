OCTOBER 11
All offices in the Hawkins County Courthouse and Annex will be closed Monday, 10/11.
OCTOBER 18
HAWKINS COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION Regular Monthly Meeting for October is rescheduled to Monday, October 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. due to October 11 being a holiday.
HAWKINS CO RESCUE SQUAD will be starting their annual door to door picture fundraiser: Anyone who participates with a $30 + contribution will receive a free 8x10 family portrait. You will be contacted at your residence by a representative with a letter and ID on hand. Thank You for your continued support of your local Volunteer Rescue Squad.
LIGHTHOUSE COMMUNITY CENTER THRIFT STORE is now open on Wednesdays! Stop in to see us at 712 Caney Creek Rd and check out our weekly specials.