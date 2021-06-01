JUNE 3
EDUCATION COMMITTEE MEETING: at 5:15 p.m in the Charles A. Fuller Training Room, 1722 E. Main St. Rogersville – Bus Shop
JUNE 7
Hawkins County Board of Education SPECIAL CALLED MEETING: at 5 p.m. at the Charles A. Fuller Board Room/Training Center. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss, amend, and approve the Director of Schools Contract.
JUNE 6
MCKINNEY’S CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH VBS: will be June 6th- June 11th from 6:30- 8:30 p.m.
JUNE 7
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING: will be held at 4:00 p.m. at City Hall.
BUDGET HEARING MEETING at 8:30 a.m. in the Administration Building Meeting Room. (For the purpose of making motions for calculation purposes for Draft # 2 of the FY 2021-2022 Budget
JUNE 8
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING: will be held at 12:00 p.m. at the Park Office.