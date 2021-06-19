JUNE 19
THE WILLIS FAMILY & REECE NICHOLS & FRIENDS will be singing at Fairview Baptist Church (in Lee Valley) at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome.
JUNE 20
ARMSTRONG CEMETERY DECORATION SERVICE will be held at 11:00 a.m. Cover dish Dinner will be followed at 12:00 p.m. in the Amis Chapel Fellowship Hall. Service conducted by Rev. Greg Fletcher with special singing.
JUNE 21
PERSONNEL COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the Administration Building.
JUNE 21
BUDGET COMMITTEE REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING will immediately follow the Personnel Committee Meeting in the Administration Building.
JUNE 21
BUDGET COMMITTEE & EDUCATION COMMITTEE MEETING will be held immediately following the Regular Budget Meeting in the Administration Building.
JUNE 21
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING will be held at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall.
JUNE 22
HAWKINS COUNTY GAS UTILITY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Utility Office (202 Park Blvd).
JUNE 22
RESCHEDULED PUBLIC BUILDINGS MEETING will be held at 1:00 p.m. in the Administration Building.
JUNE 22
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. at City Hall.