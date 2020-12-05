While we in the U.S. are well entrenched with Christmas traditions, it is of interest to see how others on the planet celebrate this wonderful season.
Greece: The Greeks pay homage to the Nativity of Christ while also incorporating popular folklore and superstitions. On Christmas Eve, children go from house to house singing songs that herald the arrival of the Christ child. The family celebration focuses on a Christmas Eve dinner, which, in the Greek Orthodox tradition, follows several weeks of semi-fasting. According to legend, mischievous elves can wreak havoc in the house for the next 12 days unless burning incense or leaving a peace offering provides protection. Most families decorate a small wooden cross with basil and dip it into a shallow bowl of water. This is believed to give the water holy powers, which is then sprinkled throughout the house to keep mischievous spirits away.
Russia: After the USSR dissolved in 1991, the Russian Orthodox Church revived Christmas rituals. Like the Greeks, some Russians fast during a period before Christmas. Then, at the sight of the first star in the sky on Christmas Eve, a 12-course supper begins, one for each of Jesus’ 12 disciples. The meal includes beet soup, stuffed cabbage, and a dish of whole-wheat grains seasoned with honey, nuts, and crushed poppy seeds.
Italy: During the Christmas season Italians perform music at shrines of the Virgin Mary. They also play songs at the homes of carpenters in honor of Saint Joseph, father of Jesus who was a carpenter. On Christmas Eve, after a day of fasting, Italians enjoy a feast of eels and a spaghetti dish with anchovies. Instead of Santa Claus, children wait for La Befana, a good witch who rides her broom to their homes to distribute gifts. According to folklore, La Befana was too busy to accompany the Three Wise Men on their journey to visit the infant Jesus in Bethlehem. To atone for her failing, she visits all good children, leaving treats. She also visits bad children and leaves them lumps of coal or bags of ash.
Australia: Christmas falls during their summer season and many Australians celebrate Christmas with picnics on the beach. Traditional European holiday customs have been modified to local conditions. For example, in addition to decorating homes with evergreen boughs and Christmas trees, Australians also use flowers and summer plants. Australians gather at large festivals to sing Christmas carols by candlelight.
Great Britain: not surprisingly many of our Christmas Traditions were brought over from the British homeland, but there are a few differences. They are big on performing Pantomimes, or “pantos,” around Christmastime. The kids hang stockings from their bedposts rather than the fireplace. The British call that jolly old elf “Father Christmas” rather than Santa, and wish each other a “Happy Christmas”.