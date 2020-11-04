Though some towns in Hawkins County will remain under very similar administrations now that the election is complete, others will see some new faces.
Church Hill and Mount Carmel Mayoral races
In Church Hill, Dennis Deal won a sixth term as Mayor with 2,092 votes. This was opposed to the 950 votes that his challenger Kenny Lunsford, Jr. received.
Mount Carmel, however, has a new mayor, as current Vice Mayor Pat Stilwell won the mayoral race with 869 votes.
Newcomer to local politics, John Keith Gibson came in second with 555 votes. Current Mayor Jennifer Williams came in third place with 478 votes, Former Mayor Larry Frost came in fourth with 438 votes, and Tina Carico came in fifth with 200.
Both towns also have a slew of new Aldermen.
Church Hill Aldermen
In Church Hill, four candidates were running to fill three seats, with newcomer to local politics Kathy Christian (1,920 votes), current Alderman James Grigsby (1,385 votes) and former Alderman Gregory “Buck” Tipton (1,342 votes) winning.
Current Alderman Tom Kern was unseated with 1,251 votes.
Mount Carmel Aldermen
In Mount Carmel, seven candidates were running to fill three Alderman seats, with Darby Patrick (1,069 votes), Melinda Fleishour (1,066 votes), and current Alderman Tresa Mawk (1,055 votes) claiming those seats.
Candidates who did not win a term as Alderman were Gary Traylor with 655 votes, L. Paul Hale with 593 votes, Former Alderman Carl Wolfe with 584 votes, and Jim Bare with 532 votes.
Surgoinsville Aldermen
In Surgoinsville, four candidates were running to fill three Alderman seats, with Hawkins County Clerk of Courts Randall Collier (563 votes), Current Alderman Bobby Jarnigan (490 votes), and Warren Biship (406 votes) claiming those seats.
Rita Thompson earned 321 votes but did not secure an Alderman seat.
Bulls Gap Aldermen
In Bulls Gap, only two candidates were running to fill the two Aldermen seats. Susan Williams received 196 votes, and Gaylon Williams received 168 votes.
Rogersville City School Board
Only two candidates were running to fill two RCS School Board seats. Retired teacher Carol Gibson received 1,183 votes, and current board Chairman Reed Matney received 999.
National and State
Republican candidates carried Hawkins County in all state and federal elections.
President Donald Trump received 20,372 votes to Joe Biden’s 4,069. In the United States Senate race, Republican Bill Hagerty received 19,095 votes to Democrat Marquita Bradshaw’s 3,640. In the U.S. House District 1 race, Republican Diana Harshbarger received 18,572 votes to Democrat Blair Walsingham’s 4,075.
Harshbarger made history, as she is the first female ever to be elected to Northeast Tennessee’s First Congressional District.
A total of 24,941 votes were cast in Hawkins County, which is 75.36% of the total number of the county’s registered voters.