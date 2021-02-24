FEBRUARY 27
SAY THEIR NAMES Memorial Quilt showings and open house from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m at Price Public Community Center/Swift Museum, 202 Spring St. (corner of Hassan St. & Spring St.) Viewing and seating will be limited to 8-10 persons at a time. You can reserve a time by calling 423-921-3888. Please wear a mask and plan to spend 15-30 minutes. Coffee, tea, and cookies will be provided. Booklets to accompany the quilt are available to take home by donation as well as t-shirts, buttons, stickers, pamphlets, and a limited number of books. All donations will benefit CareNET CCC, Price Public Community Center, and Black Appalachia (depending on the items you choose).
MARCH 1
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 4:00 p.m.
MARCH 4
HAWKINS COUNTY EDUCATION COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 5:15 p.m. in the Charles E. Fuller Training Room, 1722 E. Main St. Rogersville
MARCH 9
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING will be held at 12:00 p.m.
MARCH 22
HAWKINS COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION Regular Monthly Meeting for March is rescheduled to Monday, March 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Notice is hereby given that the regular 2nd Monday meeting is being changed to the above date to lock and seal the provisional and absentee ballot boxes for the Rogersville Municipal Election, and to conduct any business that may come before the commission. The Hawkins County Election Commission will meet in the election office conference room. If any accommodations are needed for individuals with disabilities who wish to be present at the meeting, please contact (423) 272-8061, or by e-mail to hawkins.commission@tn.gov. Requests should be made as soon as possible but at least two business days prior to the scheduled meeting in order for the entity to provide such needed aid or service.