JAN 23
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING at 3:30 p.m. in the Rogersville City Hall Board Room
JAN 24
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING at 9:00 a.m. in the Rogersville City Hall Board Room
HAWKINS COUNTY GAS UTILITY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING at 6:00 p.m. at the Utility Office, 202 Park Blvd, Rogersville, TN.
FEB 6
ROGERVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING at 4:00 p.m. in the Rogersville City Hall Board Room
FEB 14
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING at 6:00 p.m. in the Rogersville City Hall Board Room
