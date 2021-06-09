JUNE 9
Lighthouse Community Center Thrift Store is now open on Wednesdays! Stop in to see us at 712 Caney Creek Rd and check out our weekly specials.
JUNE 10
AD HOC COMMITTEE MEETING at 6:00 p.m. in the County Commission Meeting Room
JUNE 11
KOFC COUNCIL 8860 CHARITIES SPAGHETTI DINNER DINE-IN OR TAKE OUT at St. Henry Catholic Church (112 N Hwy 70) will be held from 4-7 p.m. Spaghetti may be served with either meat or marinara sauce, salad and dressing, drink, and dessert. Call in for take out accepted June 11th.Age 11+ is $12, Children age 6-8 is $8, and Children under 5 accompanied by an adult is free. Call in/ Questions can be answered by calling (321)- 693-1548 or (423)-272-6897.
JUNE 21
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING will be held at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall.