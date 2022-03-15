MAR 18
SEMI ANNUAL CLEAN UP ON CHEROKEE LAKE in conjunction with the Cherokee Lake Users Association. Anyone can join us!
MAR 19
St HENRY CHURCH AT 112-114 N HWY 70 IN ROGERSVILLE will host St Patrick’s Dinner. Menu includes corn beef and cabbage, takeout starts at 4 p.m. Dine-in is 5-7 p.m. Adults: $13, Youth:$9 (5 to 10 years old) 4 and younger eat free. Takeout call 423-272-6897 or 321-693-1548
MAR 21
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING will be held at 3:30 p.m in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.
MAR 22
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.
MAR 26
AMIS CHAPEL UMC BREAKFAST will be held from 8:00 - 10:00 a.m. at 122 Amis Chapel Rd. Tenderloin, sausage, bacon & eggs, gravy & biscuits, cooked apples, & jellies. $10 adults, $5 children (under 10)
30TH ANNUAL RALPH STANTON MEMORIAL BASS TOURNAMENT: Hawkins County Rescue Squad has officially set a date for our 30th Annual Ralph Stanton Memorial Bass Tournament. The event will be held at Quarryville Boat Ramp in Mooresburg. Additional tournament details will be released in early 2022.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: will be held by Rogersville First United Methodist Church, 110 Colonial Rd. Rogersville, at 6 p.m. on the 1st Tuesday of every month. This is a free service to the public to give individuals who have experienced a loss an opportunity to talk, share stories, and learn ways to cope.