KINGSPORT SENIOR CENTER has canceled the Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS), Nerve Disorder Group, and other Support Meetings due to Covid. Support is still available by phone. Please call support group leader, Mary at 423-390-1187 for free counseling and brochures or visit rls.org.
HAWKINS COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING – 6:00 PM (Login begins at 5:45PM)
Pursuant to Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 60 & compliance with the Tennessee Open Meetings Act, this November 23rd, 2020 Hawkins County Commission meeting will be held both in person (as space allows) & via Zoom (telephone call) allowing access to members and the public. This meeting will be conducted either by in person attendance or electronic means in order to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of Tennesseans in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
An agenda for this meeting, as well as the resolutions to be heard, are available for viewing at www.hawkinscountyclerk.com or by picking up a copy, during normal business hours, at the Hawkins County Clerk’s Office, 110 East Main Street, Rm 204, Rogersville, TN or the City/County Building, 300 Main Street, Church Hill, TN
Per guidelines from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, persons attending/participating in this meeting via electronic means must identify themselves. Attend via Telephone: 1 646 558 8656 US Meeting ID: 982 7920 2088 Passcode: 856971
ATTENDEES WILL BE MUTED DURING THE MEETING BY THE HOST. WHEN YOU WISH TO BE RECOGNIZED, PLEASE UNMUTE YOUR TELEPHONE, STATE YOUR NAME AND WAIT UNTIL YOU ARE RECOGNIZED TO SPEAK. THE HOST WILL PLACE YOU ON MUTE DURING THE MEETING TO ELIMINATE UNNECESSARY BACKGROUND NOISE. (This does not affect your ability to hear during the meeting.)
DECEMBER 3
HAWKINS COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION Meeting scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Conference Room of E-911 Building, 2291 E. Main St. Rogersville, TN 37857