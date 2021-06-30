JULY 3
MEALS ON WHEELS DESPERATELY NEEDS VOLUNTEERS at our Rogersville, Church Hill, & Mt. Carmel Senior Center locations to deliver nutritious meals to home-bound seniors in all of Hawkins County. As these centers will open fully for congregate lunch in July, our staff will no longer be able to deliver. Delivery routes take about an hour to complete and meals are picked up at the senior center locations. Please call Leslie at 423-491-0304.
JULY 5
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 4:00 p.m. at City Hall.
JULY 6
GARBAGE PICK UP will be delayed to Tuesday, July 6th due to the Town of Rogersville Offices being closed Monday, July 5th for the holiday. Please have garbage out by 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.
JULY 7
BUDGET COMMITTEE HEARING will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the Administration Building Meeting Room to review 2nd draft of the FY 2021-2022 Budget.