COVID-19 testing availability through Tennessee Department of Health

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Health's Northeast Regional Health Office is reminding residents of the availability of free testing for COVID-19 in the community.
There are a variety of organizations providing free COVID-19 testing throughout the Northeast Region. Some organizations require people with health insurance to use it for the free test. Testing for each organization is based on capacity of available staffing and test kit availability. Some organizations have an age requirement. Many organizations require people seeking testing to complete a survey online or to be assessed over the phone and to schedule an appointment.
Tennessee Department of Health local health departments provide drive-through testing Monday through Friday at these locations in the Review and Eagle's readership area:
Greene County – 9 a.m. – Noon (Please call 423-798-1749 to pre-register.)
Hancock County – 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Hawkins County, Church Hill – 10 a.m. –11 a.m.
Hawkins County, Rogersville – 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Washington County – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
People of any age can be tested at health department locations, and insurance is not required. Details such as addresses and phone numbers for Tennessee’s testing sites are available for each county on the Tennessee Department of Health website at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.
The Regional COVID Information Line at 423-979-4689 is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Other providers in the Review and Eagle's readership area offer COVID-19 testing for the community throughout Northeast Tennessee:
The Sullivan County Regional Health Department has a COVID-19 Information Line at 423-297-2777 open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Testing is conducted on Tuesdays by appointment only between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Blountville office. People of any age can be tested and insurance is not required.
Ballad Health maintains the 24/7 Nurse Connect Hotline at 833-822-5523 to screen people and schedule an appointment for COVID-19 testing. People seeking testing who have health insurance will be asked to provide details about coverage and people of any age can get tested.
East Tennessee State University provides COVID-19 testing through the Downtown Day Center at 202 W. Fairview Avenue; call for an appointment 423-439-7371, and Johnson City Community Health Center at 2151 Century Lane; call for an appointment 423-926-2500.
CVS Pharmacy Minute Clinic provides COVID-19 testing appointments for people who complete a survey online and qualify based on guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations. Those with insurance will be asked to use it and those without insurance can bring their Social Security number and driver license or state-issued identification card to apply for the federal program to cover COVID-19 tests for the uninsured.
Walgreen’s provides COVID-19 testing appointments for people who complete a survey online and qualify based on guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing. People with insurance will be asked to use it and people without insurance can bring their Social Security number and driver license or state-issued identification card to apply for the federal program to cover COVID-19 tests for the uninsured.
James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Johnson City provides testing for veterans. Call 423-926-1171 ext. 3472 to be screened and make an appointment for a COVID-19 test.
Boones Creek Urgent Care has limited testing and supplies. Call 423-268-2606 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at 4100 N. Roan Street, #3 in Johnson City.
TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.