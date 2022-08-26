NEW HOURS FOR COMMUNITY CLOTHES CLOSET CHURCH HILL. We are located at 118 Hwy 11W Ste F in the Food Lion complex and will be open Tuesday — Friday from 10:00 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. — 3:30 p.m. Shoppers and anyone wishing to donate items are always welcome. To learn more, please call 423-357-7004.
AUGUST 27
HUMANE SOCIETY HORSE SEMINAR from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Sayrah Barn on Hwy 11W in Surgoinsville, TN. Equine Training Seminars by Michael Hepler. Vendors, raffles, food, activities, auction, stick horse races, bounce house, face painting, watermelon eating contest. Fun for the whole family! Music by local musician Corey Tester. Entry Fee: Suggested donation is $10 for adults and kids free.
CASA FOR KIDS LOW COUNTRY BOIL from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Amis Mill Eatery, 127 Bear Hollow Rd. Rogersville, TN. Take out/curbside available. Tickets are $50 for adults and $10 for children ages 5-10. For tickets, call Missy at 423-247-1161 ext. 3
AUGUST 28
CEDAR CHAPEL CHURCH 90th HOMECOMING, 165 Cedar Chapel Church Rd. Rogersville. The church had it’s first service in August, 1932. The Sluss Family from Virginia will be singing and we will have lunch after the service. We invite everyone to come worship with us and help us celebrate 90 years of good old fashioned fellowship. If you need more information or directions, call Nancy at 423-416-2022.
OCTOBER 1
1st ANNUAL TRACTOR CRUISE IN AND SWAP MEET at Riverfront Park in Surgoinsville, TN from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Rain or shine! Food will be available as well as free inflatables for the kids. For more information call, John Williams 423-358-3791, Donnie Morrison 704-223-0768, or text Clarence Herron 423-361-1861.