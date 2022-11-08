HAWKINS COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION: will hold a special called meeting and public hearing on Thursday, November 10th, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in the Hawkins County 911 Office Conference Room located at 2291 E Main Street, Rogersville, Tennessee. The purpose of this meeting is to consider approval of a proposed amendment to the Hawkins County Subdivision Regulations that will allow staff to administratively approve five (5) lots or less. The public is invited to attend the public hearing or be represented by agent or petition to comment on the proposed amendments. For further information, please call Hawkins County Regional Planning Commission Staff, Amber Orlikowski of the First Tennessee Development District, at 423-722-5202.
HAWKINS COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY: will hold their monthly meeting at 6:00 p.m. at the Steel Workers Union Hall, 124 Hurd Road, Surgoinsville, TN. (Items needed for the free laundry service in Rogersville: Change, laundry soap, softener or softener sheets.). For more information, contact Jenny Carter, Chair 423-383-0913 or Karen Givens, Vice Chair 423-327-1552.
NOV 11
ROGERSVILLE OFFICE CLOSED
The Rogersville Offices will be closed on Friday November 11th, 2022: The garbage pick-up for Friday will be picked up on Thursday, November 10th. Please have your garbage out by 7:00 a.m.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, 112-114 N Hwy 70 Rogersville. Spaghetti served with meat/marinara sauce, includes salad, drink, and dessert. Calls accepted after 12 noon November 11. Call 423-272-6897 to place an order for pickup. Adults $12, young adults and children to age 5 $8. (children 5 and under eat free when accompanied by an adult)
NOV 22-25
The Town of Rogersville City offices will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday November 24th, 2022 and Friday November 25th, 2022: The garbage pickup for those days are Wednesday November 23rd, 2022 will be picked up on Tuesday 22nd, 2022 and Thursday 24th, and Friday 25th, will be picked up on Wednesday 23rd, 2022. Please have your garbage out by 7:00 a.m. on those mornings. Have a Happy Thanksgiving.