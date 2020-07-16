County Clerk Nancy Davis confirmed for the Review that the Rogersville office and drive-thru reopened on Wednesday, July 15.
The Church Hill office will reopen tomorrow Thursday, July 15, contingent on employees having no further COVID-19 symptoms.
All employees who tested positive for COVID-19 are being quarantined. Davis and her staff are also following all of the CDC and TDH (Tennessee Department of Health) guidelines. Both offices were closed sine last Thursday when three employees tested positive for COVID-19.