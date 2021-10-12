OCTOBER 18
HAWKINS COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION Regular Monthly Meeting for October: Rescheduled to Monday, October 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. due to October 11 being a holiday.
HAWKINS CO RESCUE SQUAD will be starting their annual door to door picture fundraiser: Anyone who participates with a $30 + contribution will receive a free 8x10 family portrait. You will be contacted at your residence by a representative with a letter and ID on hand. Thank You for your continued support of your local Volunteer RescueSquad.
Oct. 23
Cub Scout Pack 100 will hold a donation drop-off: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rogersville Tractor Supply store to benefit the Hawkins County Humane Society. Items needed inlcude pet food, cleaning supplies, blankets, kitty litter and pet toys.
LIGHTHOUSE COMMUNITY CENTER THRIFT STORE: now open on Wednesdays! Stop in to see us at 712 Caney Creek Rd and check out our weekly specials.