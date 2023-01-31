FAIRVIEW BAPTIST CHURCH in Lee Valley: has 13 windows of varying sizes for sale. If anyone is interested in looking at them call 423-235-6167 or 423-754-3838
FEB 1
HAPPY HEARTS QUILT GUILD MEETING at First United Methodist Church, 621 Old Stage Rd. Surgoinsville. Socializing begins at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at 10:00 a.m. This group is for all...for those interested in making their first quilt to the most experienced quilter. For more information, email HHQGTN@gmail.com
FEB 6
ROGERVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING at 4:00 p.m. in the Rogersville City Hall Board Room
FEB 9
HERITAGE BEE CLUB MEETING at 7:00 p.m. at the marketplace across from Shepherd Center (side entrance on Brownlow St.). Doors open at 6:30
FEB 11
AMIS CHAPEL UMC VALENTINE SUPPER from 4:30 - 7:00 p.m. at 122 Amis Chapel Rd. Surgoinsville. Chicken or ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, cole slaw, rolls, and desserts. Adults $12 and children under 12 $5.
FEB 12
BOTT’S FAMILY SINGING AT FRIENDLY VIEW MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at 10:00 a.m., Austin Mill Road. Rogersville. Pastor Dewey Lawson. Everyone welcome!
FEB 14
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING at 6:00 p.m. in the Rogersville City Hall Board Room
FEB 20
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING at 3:30 p.m. in the Rogersville City Hall Board Room
FEB 2
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING at 9:00 a.m. in the Rogersville City Hall Board Room