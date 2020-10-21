Horses have always provided a sense of comfort and purpose to local fifth-grader, Ragan Seal. Even when going through a difficult time, Ragan told the Review that her horse Lassie and her trainer Michael Hepler helped her find that sense of purpose.
“The main thing I want to show people is that horses aren’t as they appear,” Ragan said. “Some people think horses are beautiful, but others are nervous because they think they are dangerous and they buck and kick. That’s not the horse that I see. When I see a horse running and kicking through the field, I know that’s just their nature. Out in the wild, they have to defend themselves. I know some people don’t look at horse that way and see what I see.”
These are just a few of the things that Ragan hopes visitors take away from the Horse Seminar that is scheduled to take place this Saturday, Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the new Sayrah Barn on Hwy 11-W.
Ragan will be working alongside her mentor, Michael Hepler, who is known around Hawkins County as a ‘horse whisperer.’ Together, the pair will teach visitors how to be more in tune with a horse’s ‘signs’ to desensitize the horse to things that might spook them.
Horse seminar to benefit humane society
In addition to Hepler and Ragan, Cara Culotta, who is a horse trainer at the Knoxville-based Juniper Equine will also offer training lessons on Saturday.
The event will feature a petting zoo, vendors with items for sale, music by Victor Travis Phillips and Sophie Redwine, and food that was generously donated by the Carnival Café.
Visitors can even bring their own horses to be trained or worked with on Saturday but must have their horse’s up-to-date health papers and Coggins report on hand.
“We’ve invited people who want to bring their horses that have trouble,” Hepler said. “We will try to fix that, or fix it as much as we can. You just need a Coggins and an up-to-date health report. When they bring it, just let us know what’s wrong with it, and we’ll try to fix it right there.”
A $5 entrance fee is required at the event, but kids under the age of five are free. All proceeds will go to the Hawkins County Humane Society.
“Her passion for horses is unreal”
Ragan and her Rocky Mountain horse, Lassie, have been buddies ever since she got him when he was just old enough to be weaned from his mother. Lassie was Ragan’s first horse, but her equine interest was sparked even before she had him.
“For a ten-year-old, Ragan’s passion for horses is just unreal,” her mother, Kristy Seal told the Review.
A friend of the family, who Ragan called “Ms. Debbie” had a horse farm where Ragan would go almost weekly to ride the horses. After a few years of taking Ragan to Ms. Debbie’s, Seal decided to get Ragan a horse of her own.
“It was always my dream to have my own horse,” Ragan said. “Lassie was a dream come true. I cried the day mom told me that he was born. I was just so excited to go see him. When I did, I sat down, and he laid down on my lap.”
She and Lassie had a strong bond, as he was a comfort for her in trying times. When she was bullied in school, Ragan said she would come home to visit Lassie, who would “make everything better.”
“He is just the best horse a girl could ask for,” Ragan said. “He’s always been my best friend ever since I was seven years old.”
Naturally, Ragan was shocked when Lassie suddenly starting biting and bucking out of the blue. Her mother began researching horse trainers in the area and decided to reach out to Hepler.
“It got really bad, so I told my mom that it was time to take him to somebody that knows more than I do,” Ragan said. “I couldn’t get him under control any more. I had taught him a few things by myself, but I couldn’t get him fully broke.”
Little did Ragan know, she would soon become a regular local star. She has now been interviewed by several local papers about her interest in horses and her involvement in Saturday’s seminar. She was even featured in a segment of WCYB News Channel Five’s Pepin’s Pet Projects. A link to this segment, which can be watched for free, can be found in the online version of this article.
“This is where I belong”
“Ragan is just super,” Hepler told the Review. “We have become good friends, and we’ve got a big bond.”
He explained that Lassie would “just try to run over her.”
“He just didn’t have any manners,” Hepler said with a laugh. “He had never had a saddle on him before. Ragan used to just jump on him bareback.”
The Seals brought Lassie to Hepler’s farm a few weeks ago to begin training. Lassie will stay on Hepler’s farm for 30 days while he trains him. In the meantime, Kristy said she has taken Ragan to visit Lassie at least four days a week.
“Me and Michael just bonded,” Ragan said. “He’s very special to me. I was going through a hard time, but, when I met Michael, all of that went away and I started to not worry about it. He’s taught me a lot. He’s helped me to become tougher than I was, too. I am just on my little piece of heaven right now with all of the horses. This is just where I belong.”
Ragan can now walk in front of Lassie without him trying to run over her. She can also ride him with or without a saddle and is even starting to learn to barrel race.
“I will show Ragan what I’m doing and then let her do it so she knows what all to do when she gets home,” Hepler said.
“I’ve learned all of a horse’s pressure points, how to put a saddle on, how to put the bridle on how to fix their halters right, and how to get more control over him,” Ragan said. “Now, Lassie is a totally different horse. After the first week Michael had Lassie, I asked Michael, ‘what have you done with my horse?’ He said, ‘well, I hope I did good,’ and I told him, ‘you did wonderful!’ He is so patient now.”
“Ragan will also be at the seminar on Saturday with Lassie, to be my little side-kick,” Hepler added. She’s going to ride Lassie, and I’m going to try to get the crowd to holler and scream as much as they can when I tell them to. The more they try to give him a heart attack, the better it is for the horse, because he will soak that information in.”
Looking to the future, Ragan told the Review that the wants to learn to barrel race on Lassie.
“I am setting my heart and soal into it,” Ragan said. “I believe this is what I need to do. Lassie is really fast—he’s like lightening. I think he was just meant for it.”
She’s started working towards this goal already and even has her sights set on a competition next summer.
“First, you have to get your horse used to the barrel,” Ragan said. “Then, you have to teach them to go around it. That’s where I am right now. I’ve already gotten him use to the barrel. I’m working on trotting around it. The next step will be cantering around it. Then, we will work up to galloping.”
It started with a dog
The idea for the horse seminar came about when Hepler and his wife lost their beloved Siberian Husky, Tika.
“We have been looking for Tika, and Haley and Sandy at the Humane Society have been just awesome to us,” Hepler said. “Any time they got a lead, they would personally go out there and try to help us look for her. One day, I saw on their Facebook page that someone had donated some dog food. I started thinking, ‘I wonder if they would ever want to do a horse demo,’ because that was a way I could give back to them.”
Sandy Behnke, who is the manager of the Hawkins County Humane Society, told the Review that she and her staff were thrilled to hear about Hepler’s interest and immediately started working to secure a date and location for the event.
An ex-bull rider
Before Hepler ever offered horse training services, he trained dogs. He also rode bulls for 12 years and officially retired from the sport in 2004.
“It was two months before my wedding—I didn’t want to lose any teeth,” he said with a laugh. “I’ve had my neck broken, a horn stuck in my chest, 1,800 lbs stepping on my back, had both lungs popped twice, been hit in the face a bunch and have been knocked out about nine times.”
Horse training offers a lighter side of working with animals. Hepler explained that, now, he ensures that horses are well desensitized before he begins to put a saddle on them and ride.
“I was tired of hitting the ground,” he laughed.
Though he has been riding horses since he was a little boy, Hepler has no formal training in “horse whispering” and has taught himself everything he knows.
Ironically, Hepler explained that his parents are both scared of horses.
“I got my first horse and just started working on her,” Hepler said. “I started by teaching her to walk through the woods without freaking out when a limb would hit her. About 15 years ago, I started watching Clinton Anderson on the RFD-TV channel. I found out everything I was doing was right, but I just didn’t know the ‘signs.’”
Hepler actually still has his first horse, who is named Sadie, and is 25 years old now.
Watching the signs
Hepler explained that, in order to train a horse, it is important to be in tune with the horse’s ‘signs.’
“What you do is get them used to stuff,” Hepler said. “I would start by running them. They’ve got five signs that you look for: licking their lips, blinking their eyes, cocking their back leg, taking a deep breath or standing for 15 seconds. When you see one of those signs, you just stop and rub them with whatever you’re working with (whatever item you’re trying to get them used to). When you do that, you’re changing the whole mindset of the horse. You’re taking them from being reactive to relaxing.”
He explained that these five signs are indicative of the horse feeling relaxed.
“If you are feeling relaxed, you might take a deep breath,” he said. “You also won’t be standing stiff, but you might cock your leg instead. If the horse is not scared, they will be blinking their eyes, but, if they’re scared, their eyes will be wide open. Everything that you would do (when you’re relaxed) is basically what they’re doing.”
In many cases, you can visibly see a change in the horse as they begin relaxing, and this often happens in only five to 10 minutes.
“It’s really cool to watch them change,” Hepler said. “Their eyes start relaxing. If I am working with a whip (to get the horse used to hearing it), it would probably take five to ten minutes before I see one of the signs. Then, I would stop and rub them with it. Then, when I bring the whip out, they know they don’t have to run or work—they get to relax and rest. That’s what they’re looking for is to rest. So, when I bring out the whip and they hear the noise, they no longer react like mother nature told them to, to run from danger.”
Even if someone brought in a horse on Saturday that had had no previous training whatsoever, Hepler told the Review that he could help them to see some results in as little as five to ten minutes.
“I’ve broken over 900 horses,” Hepler said. “It’s like a second nature to me now.”
The only problem Hepler said he would not be able to fully correct on Saturday is a horse that bites or rears. Visitors whose horse has this issue, however, are welcome and encouraged to contact Hepler to schedule a training session.
He also explained that you don’t need to be physically aggressive with a horse in order to train it.
“The way I try to describe training a horse is that it is like a kid going to kindergarten,” he said. “You start out with just your alphabet, then you get on up to making a word. Next, you learn to make a sentence, then a paragraph, then a story. By the end of the story, you’re through with the horse. You’ve just to build them up a little at a time.”