JANUARY 20
HAWKINS COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY MEETING will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the County Commission Meeting Room.
JANUARY 21
HAWKINS COUNTY EDUCATION COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 5:15 p.m. in the Charles E. Fuller Training Room, 1722 E. Main St., Rogersville – Bus Shop
JANUARY 26
AMERICAN LEGION POST 21 MONTHLY MEETINGS for January 26 and February 23 are canceled to comply with the State Covid-19 guidelines for meetings and social gatherings with 10 or more people present. We will revisit the guidelines at the end of February to determine if a meeting can be held on March 30.
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION will meet at 9:00 a.m.
HAWKINS COUNTY GAS UTILITY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS will meet at 6:00 p.m. at the Utility Office, 202 Park Blvd, Rogersville, TN.
JANUARY 27
HAWKINS COUNTY INDUSTRIAL COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the Meeting Room of the Admin Building.