Marsh Regional Blood Center maintains COVID-19 precautions for public blood drives; updates donor eligibility guidelines

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – To ensure the Appalachian Highlands has a sufficient supply of lifesaving blood donations, Marsh Regional Blood Center has resumed its community-wide blood drives and updated its donor eligibility guidelines to reflect new federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) standards.
Effective Monday, June 29, donation deferrals will be modified for individuals who were previously unable to give due to time spent in certain European countries or on military bases in Europe. Potential donors should call 423-408-7500 to be pre-screened for eligibility.
Marsh Regional continues to take appropriate measures to reduce donors’ potential exposure to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), as well as extra disinfection and sanitization efforts and additional physical distancing precautions wherever possible.
COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives, and blood donation centers take steps to prevent team members and donors who are not feeling well or who have a fever from reaching the donor area.
Additionally, donors are required to wear a cloth face covering, such as homemade mask, bandana or buff at all times in collection centers or on mobile units. If donors do not bring their own face covering, Marsh Regional will provide one.
Until Friday, July 3, all donors will also receive a $10 Food City gift card.
Community blood drives near the Review's readership area will be held:
Tuesday, June 30, noon-6 p.m.
Greeneville Community Hospital East, Greeneville, Tenn.
Mobile unit will be parked in front of the hospital.
Wednesday, July 1, 1-5:30 p.m.
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Blountville, Tenn.
Tuesday, July 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union, Gray, Tenn.
Wednesday, July 8, 8-10 a.m.
Eastman Credit Union, Wilcox Drive, Kingsport, Tenn.
Wednesday, July 8, 8 a.m.-noon
Eastman Credit Union support center, Wilcox Drive, Kingsport, Tenn.
Wednesday, July 8, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Eastman Credit Union, Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport, Tenn.
Wednesday, July 8, 2-4 p.m.
Eastman Credit Union, Regional Park Drive, Kingsport, Tenn.
Friday, July 10, noon-5 p.m.
Family Christian Academy of East TN, Blountville, Tenn.
As many as three lives can be saved each time someone donates blood – and donations to Marsh Regional stay local to help people in this region.
Marsh Regional supplies blood to 28 regional medical facilities, all regional cancer centers and five air rescue bases in Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky.
To give blood, donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. People with a cold, sore throat, fever, flu or fever blisters or who are taking antibiotics may not donate. Donors should eat a balanced meal before giving blood.
In addition to the scheduled blood drives, donors are welcome at Marsh Regional’s collection centers: 111 W. Stone Drive, Suite 300, Kingsport; 2428 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City; and 1996 W. State St., Bristol. An appointment is required before giving blood at any blood center – donors should call 423-408-7500, 423-652-0014 or 423-282-7090 or visit www.marshblood.com for more information about appointments or to schedule a blood drive at a local business, church, school or community organization. Same-day blood donation appointments are frequently available.
All Ballad Health facilities are taking crucial safety precautions, including enhanced physical distancing measures, increased infection control and new processes and systems to safeguard patients’ care journeys.
At Ballad Health, you are #SafeWithUs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.