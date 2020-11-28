BE A SANTA TO A SENIOR: 1) Select a bulb from the tree located at the Rogersville Senior Center. 2) Purchase item(s) listed. 3) Return bulb and unwrapped gift(s) together in the designated collection area. 4) Home Instead Senior Care and community volunteers will wrap and deliver the gifts. 5) The last day for collections is Dec 4th.
NOVEMBER 30
INDUSTRIAL COMMITTEE MEETING: will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the Meeting Room-Admin Building
DECEMBER 3
HAWKINS COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION: Meeting scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Conference Room of E-911 Building, 2291 E. Main St. Rogersville, TN 37857
DECEMBER 4
KINGSPORT SENIOR CENTER: has canceled the Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS), Nerve Disorder Group, and other Support Meetings due to Covid. Support is still available by phone. Please call support group leader, Mary at 423-390-1187 for free counseling and brochures or visit rls.org.
DECEMBER 14
HAWKINS COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION: Regular Monthly Meeting for December 14 is rescheduled to 11:00 am.