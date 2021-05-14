MAY 16
KINCAID CEMETERY HOMECOMING AND DECORATION SERVICES CANCELLED due to sickness. Donations are still needed for upkeep. These can be mailed to the cemetery (191 Thurman Lane, Rogersville) in care of Robert A. Anderson. Someone will be at the church from 2-4 p.m. to also take donations.
MAY 17
BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the Administration Building.
MAY 17
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING will be held at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall.
MAY 20
FREE LAUNDRY NIGHT will be provided by the Rogersville Laundry Ministry with quarters and detergent for those in need from 5-7 p.m. at West Rogersville Laundry Mat. For more info check out the ministry Facebook page or contact Cris Griffin at 754-0818.
MAY 25
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. at City Hall.