SEPTEMBER 8
PERSONNEL COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 8:30 a.m. in the Administration Meeting Room.
SEPTEMBER 8-10
ANNUAL INDOOR YARD SALE will be held from September 8th- 10th at the Local Artists Gallery (124 E. Main St.) from 9:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m (Thurs. & Fri.) and 9:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. (Sat.). You can rent a table for $25 to cover all 3 days. Call (865)-317-4790.
SEPTEMBER 9
AD HOC COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the County Commission Meeting Room.
SEPTEMBER 10
SPAGHETTI DINNER (DINE IN OR TAKE OUT) will be held from 4-7:00 p.m. at St Henry Catholic Church (112-114 N Hwy 70). Spaghetti served with meat or marinara sauce, includes salad/ dressing, drink, and dessert. Call in for take out accepted after 3:00 p.m. 9/10, call (423)-272-6897. Cost goes as follows: Age 11- Adult- $12, Age 6-10- $8, and Children age 5 and younger eat free when accompanied by an adult.