MAY 12
AD HOC COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the County Commission Meeting Room.
MAY 16
KINCAID CEMETERY HOMECOMING AND DECORATION SERVICES: CANCELLED due to sickness. Donations are still needed for upkeep. These can be mailed to the cemetery (191 Thurman Lane, Rogersville) in care of Robert A. Anderson. Someone will also be at the church from 2-4 p.m. to take donations.
MAY 17
BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the Administration Building.
MAY 17
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING will be held at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall.
MAY 25
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. at City Hall.