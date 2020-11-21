The annual Earn Your Turkey 5K, Fun Run, sponsored by Of One Accord Ministry will start Thanksgiving morning, in front of the Shepherd’s Center at 8 a.m.
This 5K is 3.1 miles designed to stir our appetites and, instead of awards, the prize for this race has always been the satisfaction of going through the Thanksgiving line a second time without feeling guilty.
The race is slightly rolling, running westward down Main St., crossing over to Broadway and McKinney back to the Main St. in front of the Rogersville Middle School before heading back to the Shepherd’s Center.
Registration is $15. To register before the race and select a shirt size, email your registration form to ofoneaccord@gmail. Printable forms can be found on the online version of this article and at runtricities.org. For more information, call (423)-921-8044.
T-shirts are supposed to be done on-time and available at time of sign-up or registration Thursday morning. Doors will open at 7 a.m. and late registrations will be taken until 7:45 a.m.