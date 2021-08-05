Hawkins man files lawsuit against Governor, County Mayor over COVID-19 restrictions

Both Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee have filed motions to dismiss lawsuits filed against them by a Hawkins County man who claimed that the COVID-19 restrictions imposed in 2020 were “unconstitutional.”
Brian Dooley, who is the manager of Rogersville’s Coffee at the Kyle, filed the Petition for Declaratory Judgement in Third Judicial District Circuit Court in June.
Though no hearing date has been set, the case will be heard in Circuit Judge Alex Pearson’s court. Rogersville Attorney Jefferson Fairchild is listed as Dooley’s attorney.
Similar lawsuits, such as one filed in Williamson County by political activist group Tennessee Stands have been dismissed by local courts. However, some are still ongoing or in the appeals process.
Throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Lee signed several Executive Orders “to facilitate the treatment and containment of COVID-19.”
The first came on March 12, 2020 when Gov. Lee issued executive order 14 declaring a state of emergency and waived certain laws to facilitate the response to COVID-19. This order was repealed and superseded by executive order 15 on March 19. This came after President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency on March 12.
On March 22, Gov. Lee issued executive order 17 temporarily suspending select state laws and limited social gatherings, dine-in services, gym use, exposure to nursing homes and retirement homes, and adjusting state law regarding the sale of alcoholic beverages in restaurants.
On March 30, he then issued executive order 22, otherwise known as the Safer at Home order, requiring Tennesseeans to stay home unless engaging in essential activities to limit their exposure to and spread of COVID-19.
The following July 3, executive order 54 gave local governments the authority concerning face coverings.
In response to these executive orders, Mayor Lee declared a state of local emergency and issued a “safer at home” directive, which took effect on March 31. He later issued a county-wide mask mandate that went into effect July 17, 2020. This mandate was renewed twice and expired on Sept. 30.
Lawsuit alleges Governor Lee acted outside his authority
The crux of Dooley’s lawsuit seems to be the claim that the executive orders Gov. Lee issued to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 “suspended the rights guaranteed by the United States Constitution or the Tennessee Constitution.” Because of this claim, Dooley further claims that Lee did not have the authority to enact orders that suspended these rights.
“The federal and state constitutions have not been amended to expressly permit the
Governor of Tennessee to suspend [Dooley’s] federal or state constitutional rights during a declared ‘state of emergency,’” reads the lawsuit.
The lawsuit further asserts that Gov. Lee has no authority to order any of the following outside of a state business or agency:
Work from home whenever possible;
Avoid social gatherings of ten or more people;
Avoid eating or drinking at restaurants, bars, and food courts, and instead using drive-thru, pick-up, or delivery options;
Avoid discretionary travel and social visits;
Avoid discretionary visits to nursing homes, retirement homes, or long-term care facilities;
Avoid close contact with people who are sick, and distancing oneself from others, especially those who are at high risk of getting sick, including in particular older adults and persons with serious chronic medical conditions;
Practice good personal hygiene, including washing hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface, avoiding touching the face, and disinfecting frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.
The lawsuit requests the circuit court to make several declarations such as the following: declare that the Governor has no authority to suspend the constitutional rights guaranteed by the United States Constitution; the Bill of Rights, which apply to the States through the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment; or the Tennessee Constitution.
The lawsuit further requests the court to declare that the Governor does not have the authority to infringe upon Dooley’s federal and state constitutional rights to peaceably assemble in large groups, ban Dooley from traveling to other states or engage in interstate commerce.
Governor files motion to dismiss
On July 27, Gov. Lee filed a motion to dismiss, which was drafted by Deputy Attorney General Janet Kleinfelter
This motion argues that Dooley “can establish no set of facts” that would entitle him to have the court make any of the declarations about Gov. Lee’s authority that the lawsuit requested.
“Dooley has failed to establish the existence of a judiciable case or controversy,” reads the motion. “In the event the court decides Dooley has established a justiciable case or controversy, the complaint fails to establish that any of his constitutional claims against Gov. Lee are legally sufficient.”
Dooley calls Hawkins mask mandate unconstitutional
Additionally, Dooley’s lawsuit claims that the county-wide mask mandate Mayor Lee put in place relies on an unconstitutional executive order and is thus rendered void.
The lawsuit claims that the mask mandate, “threatened criminal prosecution and criminal penalties for disobedience to the Executive Order.”
It further claims that this mandate was unconstitutional for the following reasons: it relied on Gov. Lee’s executive order, it was based upon “asserted arbitrary power,” it “provided no lawful citation of authority to impose a mask mandate other than the Governor’s Executive Orders,” and it “is unintelligible, vague, ambiguous, misleading and confusing.”
“This belief (that masks slow the spread of COVID-19) is not supported by any scientific proof and the Mayor does not cite the foundation or origins of his belief,” reads the lawsuit. “The Executive Order states that it does not apply to people having difficulty breathing. The act of wearing a mask, in itself, makes it more difficult to breathe…”
However, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has repeatedly argued that mask wearing reduces the spread of COVID-19. In fact, a science brief published on May 7 includes new “data that further demonstrate[s] that mask wearing reduces new infections.”
The lawsuit also asks the court to declare that Mayor Lee’s mask mandate was unconstitutional.
Mayor Lee files motion to dismiss
In response, Mayor Lee also filed a motion to dismiss, in which he notes that Lee had “publicly stated that he was informed by the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office that it did not have the time and manpower to enforce the order.”
A Review article from July 16, 2020 about the mandate included the following quote Mayor Lee told the Review at the time:
“The Governor’s order does allow for enforcement but our local law enforcement does not have the resources to enforce this order. I will not be asking our law enforcement to be burdened with chasing around citizens who don’t have a face mask. We expect that our local citizens will do what most have already been doing for the last few months...”
Mayor Lee further noted in his motion that his power to issue the mask mandate order was “derived from and delegated by Gov. Lee.”