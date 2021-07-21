Question: In this modern society, where just about all things have changed, does the Bible teach the Christian what kind of person they are to be as God’s servant spreading the word?
Answer: Yes, but it will take several lessons in order to properly answer the question. So, I’m going to call the lessons “Know the Truth” series and number them # 1, # 2, # 3 etc. By know I mean appreciate and or comprehend God’s instruction, the Bible, in as deep an understanding as possible, then using it wisely or in a beneficial manner while in this life. This will be Know the Truth series # 4.
With this lesson let’s begin in Ecclesiastes 12:13-14 where Solomon tells us, in no uncertain terms, what the “bottom line” really is; “Fear God and keep His commandments, for God shall bring every work into judgment!” If that don’t get your attention, then I’m not sure what will.
With that in mind let’s look at the BIG PICTURE of things as God has set them before us: “Say not ye, There are yet four months, and then cometh harvest? behold, I say unto you, Lift up your eyes, and look on the fields; for they are white already to harvest” (John 4:35). I believe Jesus said it best; said it all; and made it plain. We are expected to serve our fellowman with the gospel; honoring Christ; and glorifying God in this short life.
Nevertheless, we are rarely taught emotional awareness skills in school or at home; yet we have a full range of emotions that we face each day of our life—we, need, help! Paul taught us in 1 Corinthians 2:1-16 that wisdom in all matters is a gift of God to His created intelligent human beings. He said: my wisdom is founded in the gospel of the Holy Spirit (vs 1-4). That our faith should stand in the wisdom of God—the gospel, not in the wisdom of men (vs 5-9). That the gospel of Christ came by the Holy Spirit, not by the mind of man, and that our spirit must be compatible with the Holy Spirit, see Romans 8:16 (vs 10-13). That emotions shaped and motivated by the trends of the world will not and does not accept the gospel—only people that have their heart right (attitude or mindset) with God (vs 14-16).
God created us emotional beings that react to events in an emotional manner. Now, the real question becomes; how well are we developing or maximizing our ability to manage our behavior and relationships, often called personality or nature? Paul, in Ephesians 4:14-32, teaches us in this manner: that in our new life as a Christian we are to act as being grownup; speak the truth in love; and as a member of the body supply that which educates and instructs (vs 14-16). That we stay away from the ways of the world, thus not having our brightness of light darken by their ways (vs 17-19). On the other hand, Christians learn of Christ, if they receive the truth: that Christians are to renew their minds with the gospel, creating a new person in the righteousness of God; putting away lying; doing something constructive with our anger; putting Satan behind you; not being a thief but performing honest labor; using our tongue to say things that edify and minister grace to your hearers; don’t grieve or sorrow the Holy Spirit; give up all you bitterness, wrath, anger, clamor or boisterous talk; evil speaking or injurious speaking; Malice or all of the above; be kind; tenderhearted; forgiving; always remembering that God has forgiven you! (vs 20-32).
Therefore, how you manage and display your emotions matters to you, others, and your heavenly Father. When Paul was talking about the importance and power of spiritual gifts in the early church, and stating their usefulness was at hand, or they were coming to an end he said: “But covet earnestly the best gifts: and yet shew I unto you a more excellent way” (1 Corinthians 12:31). He went on to tell us what the more excellent way is: “And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity” (1 Corinthians 13:13). Faith connects us to God; hope connects us to heaven; and charity or love prepares us for eternity! It will never fail. Is your life in Christ through faith and obedience? Are you standing in Christ through love? Are you truly walking in the light (1 John 1:7)?
If you have a Bible question or comment, please call Marshall Stubblefield @ 423 272 2404.