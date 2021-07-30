CARF International has awarded Frontier Health its seventh consecutive three-year term of accreditation for 20 program areas including crisis intervention, crisis stabilization, detoxification, residential alcohol and drug treatment, intensive outpatient, outpatient, case management, community integration: psychosocial rehabilitation, intensive family-based services, out-of-home treatment and employment services.
A three-year accreditation, which will extend through June 2023, represents the highest level of accreditation given to an organization and shows Frontier Health’s conformance to the CARF Standards. The organization demonstrated, to a team of eight surveyors during a three-day virtual visit, its commitment to providing high quality programs and services that are accountable through their measurable outcomes. Especially noteworthy are the strengths of the organization as stated by the surveyors:
· “Stakeholders described how Frontier Health focuses on the heart of its mission and has high standards for care. The stakeholders also stated that the organization is vital to the area.
· Frontier Health is constantly growing, evolving, and changing to best fit the needs of the clients, community, staff members, national trends, and employers. The organization does not shy away from best practices for positive change.
· The Frontier Health team members received much praise. An adolescent client in the intensive outpatient said, “I was really angry when I first got here. Now, I can get angry but have coping skills. I don’t use pot anymore and want to do something with my life.” An adult client stated, “You would not have recognized me if you knew me a year ago. I was crying every day back then. I have been with Frontier for a year, and I receive meds, case management, and therapy. Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing has done wonders for me. Now, I have done a 360. I am no longer depressed. I still get anxious, but I know how to deal with it. I don’t feel like my life is over now. I cannot ask for a better team to be working with, and I don’t know what I would have done without them." Frontier Health team members were also described as “God sent.”
Kristie Hammonds, President and CEO of Frontier Health states “Frontier Health is proud of having achieved another three-year accreditation from CARF International, especially after going through unprecedented times with the pandemic. This shows the true dedication of our team members to provide the highest quality of care to those needing care in our communities. We are truly blessed to have an amazing team that made this possible.”
CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement service that centers on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.
Frontier Health is the region’s leading provider of behavioral health, mental health, substance abuse, co-occurring, intellectual and developmental disabilities, recovery and vocational rehabilitation services, and has been providing services since 1957. Its mission is to provide quality services that encourage individuals to achieve their full potential. For more information, visit www.frontierhealth.org or call 423-467-3600