HCRS vote 4-28-23

Commissioner John Gibson’s motion to refer a $350,000 Baby Doe funding allocation to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad back to the Budget Committee was defeated 5-7.

 Jeff Bobo

The Hawkins County Commission gave final approval Monday to a $350,000 allocation from the county’s “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement for the Hawkins County Rescue Squad.

Rogersville, TN

April 24, 2023

Trending Recipe Videos