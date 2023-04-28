The Hawkins County Commission gave final approval Monday to a $350,000 allocation from the county’s “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement for the Hawkins County Rescue Squad.
Those funds will help purchase vehicles and equipment.
They will also purchase an emergency generator which will allow the HCRS station to be utilized as an emergency shelter in the event of a situation such as the TVA rolling blackouts that occurred earlier this year during sub-zero temperatures.
That approval all but eliminates Hawkins County’s original $1.6 million Baby Doe opioid settlement.
As for the county’s $11.1 million ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) fund, as of the end of Monday’s commission meeting that was reduced to $695,832
Among the ARPA allocations given final approval Monday were the sheriff’s office which got $800,000 for patrol cars; the eight volunteer fire departments and HAZMAT which share $1.5 million for new turnout gear; and a total of $400,000 divided among the VFW for new vans, the Stanley Valley community for fire hydrants, and the Hawkins County Humane Society to help expand the shelter.
Church Hill Rescue Squad
Noticeably absent from the Baby Doe or ARPA allocation lists was the Church Hill Rescue Squad, which was also noticeably present at Monday’s County Commission meeting.
Last week CHRS Chief Tim Coup criticized the majority of commissioners during the Public Safety Committee (PSC) for ignoring his agency’s funding requests for badly needed equipment and repairs to their station. Coup noted that as with the HCRS, his station is an emergency shelter that couldn’t be utilized during the rolling blackout crisis due to the generator not working.
The PSC voted last week to recommend to the Budget Committee that it award $130,000 to the CHRS. The PSC further stated that the source of that funding would be at the discretion of the Budget Committee.
The funds would help pay for a new rescue truck which was recently financed for $130,000; replace a failing HVAC system and dead emergency generator at the station; as well as address erosion issues in the station parking lot.
On Monday prior to the HCRS $350,000 vote, Coup read for the full commission the same prepared statement he gave the PSC last week, taking them to task for not addressing his previous funding requests. A video of Coup’s presentation to the commission can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
Coup suggested that in fairness the remaining $350,000 Baby Doe funds should be split between the CHRS and the HCRS.
Following Coup’s presentation Commissioner John Gibson made a motion to exclude the HCRS $350,000 allocation.
Gibson said he’d like the $350,000 HCRS allocation referred back to the Budget Committee for further review as the CHRS request is considered. Commissioner Chad Britton seconded.
‘We’re going in circles’
Commissioner Robbie Palmer noted that the Budget Committee had just approved the HCRS allocation a week earlier on April 17.
“This funding is coming out of Baby Doe funding that Hawkins County (Rescue Squad) has showed up to every meeting for, and they have been there even when they were not on the agenda,” Palmer said. “This was already decided and hashed out once. Tim (Coup) has requested $130,000 out of ARPA out of another committee that’s already referred this to the Budget Committee. I’m not sure why we need to send this back. … We’re going in circles if we send it back.”
Commissioner Josh Gilliam added, “I want both Rescue Squads’ needs to be met. I think both ends of the county need to be taken care of. But this was already presented to the Budget Committee just a week ago.”
Gibson’s motion was defeated 5-7. Those who voted against included Palmer, Gilliam, Danny Alvis, Glenda Davis, Jason Roach, Larry Clonce, and Nancy Barker.
The original resolution awarding $350,000 to HCRS was then approved 10-2 with Gibson and Britton opposed.
The CHRS $130,000 request will be considered at the May 15 Budget Committee meeting.