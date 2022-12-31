Over 43.5 million family caregivers in America provide a vast array of emotional, financial, nursing, social, homemaking and other services to loved ones on a daily or intermittent basis.
Many are caregivers of adults living with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. This is an incredibly stressful responsibility, but if family caregivers learn to take good care of themselves, they will be better prepared to take good care of their loved ones.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a free six-week program that meets once a week and is designed to provide the tools you need to take care of yourself. Experienced facilitators will help participants learn about these tools and then put them into action. TN M.I.N.D.S. (Music Intervention Navigating Dementia Symptoms) is an added component that allows trained volunteers to work with the person who is living with dementia to create a personalized music playlist to help increase socialization, communication, and quality of life.
Join us on Fridays from Jan. 13 through Feb. 17 from 1- 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert Street, Johnson City. Workshop space is limited to 12 and registration is required. The workshop is open to the public and is free of charge, so reserve your spot now.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers can help you balance your life and learn to take care of yourself as a caregiver. It is a gift you can give yourself.
While the TN M.I.N.D.S. component allows the person living with dementia or Alzheimer’s to create their playlist and have music equipment to help them find renewed joy in life.
For more information on this workshop opportunity or to register, please contact Tracy Buckles (tbuckles@ftaaad.org), at (423)722-5109 or Tracey Kendall-Wilson (tracey.kendallwilson@TNalz.org), at (423)330-4532.
About the FTAAD
FTAAAD’s mission is to improve the quality of life for older adults and adults with disabilities who live in the eight counties of Northeast Tennessee by advocating, setting policy, identifying local needs, providing services, coordinating resources, and providing information to promote a continuum of care which supports independence, choice, and empowerment for those we are committed to serve. For more information, call 423-928-3258 or visit www.ftaaad.org