Republican governors, led by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued a joint letter to congressional leadership Wednesday expressing their objection to the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on members of the military.
The letter called on Congressional leaders to take action to remove and prohibit the mandate.
The letter reads as follows:
"We ask you to take immediate action to remove and prohibit the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on members of the U.S. Armed Forces, issued by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on August 24, 2021—either through the National Defense Authorization Act or a standalone bill. The Biden vaccine mandate on our military creates a national security risk that severely impacts our defense capabilities abroad and our state readiness here at home.
We face a two-front problem due to the Biden vaccine mandate: current servicemembers are leaving our ranks, and new recruits are not signing up to join. Implementation of the mandate has placed our nation’s military readiness at risk. As reported:
• On October 8, 2022, U.S. Army National Guard Chief of Staff Major General Rich Baldwin explained that the National Guard missed its recruiting target by 10% and announced that 7,500 members left service.
• On September 21, 2022, Deputy Chief of the Army National Guard Strength Maintenance Division Anson Smith revealed that the National Guard was preparing to discharge approximately 14,000 soldiers in the next two years for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.
• On October 10, 2022, U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth revealed that the Army failed its recruitment goal by 25% falling 15,000 recruits short of the target.
• As of November 15, 2022, the Armed Forces discharged 8,000 Active Duty members since the implementation of the Biden vaccine mandate.
As Governors, our ability to respond to natural disasters and conduct emergency operations is contingent upon the strength and size of our National Guard units. As Congressional leaders, it is your duty to provide for the national defense, and therefore, we call upon you to protect the men and women in uniform—who protect us—from an unnecessary vaccine mandate. As President Biden, himself, stated on September 18, 2022, “The pandemic is over.”
Aside form Gov. Lee the letter was signed by:
Governor Asa Hutchinson State of Arkansas, Governor Eric Holcomb of Indiana, Governor Mike Parson of Missouri, Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, Governor Henry McMaster of South Carolina, Governor Spencer Cox of Utah, Governor Kay Ivey of Alabama, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Governor Greg Gianforte of Montana, Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota, Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota, Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona, Governor Brad Little of Idaho, Governor Tate Reeves of Mississippi, Governor Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, Governor Kevin of Oklahoma, Governor Greg Abbott of Texas, and Governor Mark Gordon of Wyoming.