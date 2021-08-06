The Northeast Regional Health Office serving Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington Counties announces the reopening of the Regional COVID-19 Information Line at 423-979-4689. The information line will be available Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. EDT beginning Monday, August 9th.
“We want to be able to provide answers to general questions from the public due to the increase of COVID-19 activity in the Northeast Tennessee Region and across the state,” said Rebekah English, Director of the Northeast Regional Health Office.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care provider. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.