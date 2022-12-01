The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) released its annual statewide data profile today featuring critical statistics on leading issues facing older adults and population projections.
“Those 60 and older represent the fastest growing demographic in Tennessee and this trend is expected to continue,” said James Dunn, TCAD Executive Director. “From grandparents raising grandchildren to those nearing the poverty line due to rising costs, it’s important for the public to have a data-driven picture of what is impacting this significant segment of our population. I hope this year’s profile brings light to problems and provides solutions as we prepare for the future.”
The State Aging Profile is an annual report on Tennessee’s older adult population and the major challenges they face. Included are snapshots of the state’s 95 counties, nine congressional districts, and three grand divisions.
Hawkins County aging by the numbers
The report states that Hawkins County is currently home to 17,090 people over the age of 60, but that is projected to increase to 19,303 by 2030.
10 percent are living below the poverty level.
44 percent have a disability.
568 are are raising grandchildren 18 or under.
11,384 are medicare enrollees
43 percent have four or more chronic illnesses.
343 don’t have a vehicle.
16 percent are veterans
Overall highlights from the report
Tennessee’s 60 and older population is expected to increase by more than 300,000 in the next 10 years.
If growth trends continue, those 60 and older will represent 25% of the state’s total population by 2030.
38% of adults 60 and older in Tennessee live with a disability.
Over 62% of eligible Tennesseans are enrolled in Medicare.
”Fastest growing demographic in TN”
Dunn stated in the report that the U.S. Census Bureau reports in 2034 older adults are expected to outnumber children under 18 for the first time in the history of the United States.
Currently, 1.6 million Tennesseans are age 60 and older.
“As the fastest growing demographic in Tennessee, older adults will soon constitute one-fifth of the total population,” Dunn said. “In light of this, the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) is pleased to present the 2022 State Aging Profile. As the designated state unit on aging under the U.S. Older Americans Act, TCAD works every day to ensure the quality of life and independence of older Tennesseans and adults with disabilities.”
Dunn added, “In order to make informed policy decisions for the populations we serve, TCAD uses data-driven conclusions to improve programs and performance. In this report, you will find user-friendly snapshots of county, congressional district, and state-level data specific to older adults.”
The profiles, based on data from a variety of sources, cover all of Tennessee’s 95 counties, as well as our 9 congressional districts based on lines drawn from the 2020 U.S. Census.
Each profile includes the projected population over the next 10 years, and presents a snapshot of specific data points relative to the leading issues older adults are facing.
The report can be viewed by visiting tn.gov/aging
A direct link to the report can be found in the online version of this article art www.therogersvillereview.com