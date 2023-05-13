May is Stroke Awareness month, and Food City is partnering with Encompass Health to host stroke awareness screenings at stores across the region.
The pharmacy area of the Rogersville Food City will host stroke awareness screenings on May 31 from 1-4 p.m. at 1287 East Main St., Rogersville.
Encompass Health will provide free blood pressure checks, risk factor information, and awareness materials.
A stroke is a medical emergency that requires fast recognition and fast action. Time is of the essence to reduce damage to the brain, lessen disability, and save lives.
The BE FAST campaign promotes ways to easily recognize the signs/symptoms of a stroke and includes important reminders to act fast and dial 911 to have the patient transported to the hospital for immediate care.
Aside form the May 31 Rogersville event there are other stroke screening events 1-4 p.m. at the following Food City Pharmacy locations:
May 17th Food City #617, 1430 Volunteer Pkwy., Bristol, Tenn.
May 18th Food City #823, 151 Cook St., Abingdon, Va.
May 24th Food City #657, 300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport.
May 24th Food City #629, 920 N. State of Franklin Rd., Johnson City (provided by Quillen Rehabilitation Hospital).
May 25th Food City #664, 1911 Moreland Dr., Kingsport.
May 30th Food City #820, 3004 US Hwy. 23 N, Weber City, Va.
Mark your calendar and make plans to attend one of these important health and wellness screenings.