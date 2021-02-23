The Northeast Regional Health Office would like to recognize Kendra Hammonds for being selected as a 2021 Tennessee Nurse Leader Rising Star! Together with the Tennessee Nurses Association and the Tennessee Hospital Association, the Tennessee Action Coalition acknowledges forty emerging nurse leaders across the state of Tennessee. The aim is to engage and empower young nurses to lead the nursing profession and improve the health of Tennesseans.
Throughout Ms. Hammonds’s employment with the TN Department of Health she has exhibited professionalism, critical thinking skills and leadership capabilities necessary for achievement in her leadership role. She has worked as a Public Health Clinic Nurse, Nurse Supervisor and her recent promotion to Regional Quality Improvement Director. During her role as the Nurse Supervisor at the Hawkins County-Church Hill Health Department, she successfully spearheaded the first health department site to implement the state-wide electronic medical record project and has assisted the region to achieve many goals through her valuable input as well as persistent dedication to our regional strategic plan.
As our public health colleagues across the nation are working to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. Hammonds has worked tirelessly in our response efforts throughout the Northeast Region. She has been instrumental in leading many responsibilities including nursing home testing efforts and maintaining adequate staffing coverage for COVID-19 testing sites and contact investigations.