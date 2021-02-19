Kingsport, TN – Holston Medical Group (HMG) welcomes James Swenson, MD to HMG Gastroenterology at Medical Plaza located at 105 W. Stone Dr., Kingsport, Tenn., and HMG Gastroenterology at Sapling Grove at 240 Medical Park Blvd., Suite 2700, Bristol, Tenn.
From a young age, Dr. Swenson was fascinated by biology and medicine and knew he wanted to become a doctor. “I have always loved medicine and I still love it after 30 years,” said Dr. Swenson. Dr. Swenson has performed approximately 40,000 endoscopic procedures during his career.
The former Chief of Gastroenterology at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Mountain Home, Tenn., Dr. Swenson also served as the site director of Gastroenterology Fellowship Program in at the VA. Prior to joining the VA, Dr. Swenson practiced gastroenterology in Greeneville, Tenn. For over 17 years.
“Education has always been a passion of mine, whether I’m teaching fellows or educating my patients,” said Dr. Swenson. “Effective communication with my patients is very important to me. It allows them to better understand their condition so we can work together on their treatment plan.”
In addition to his years in academia, Dr. Swenson served 11 years on active duty with the U.S. Navy. During this time, he served at Pearl Harbor, as well as Pensacola Naval Hospital and Jacksonville Naval Hospital in Fla.
Dr. Swenson received his doctorate degree at St. Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Md. and completed his internship at Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, Va., and his residency and fellowship training at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Md.
Dr. Swenson enjoys time with his wife, and six adult children as well as playing classical piano, sculpting, oil painting and played bagpipes in his youth.
For more information on HMG Gastroenterology or to schedule an appointment, call
423-578-1595 or visit www.holstonmedicalgroup.com.