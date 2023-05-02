The Review was granted permission to meet Benjamin Grover, a local musician from Rogersville, during his dialysis appointment last week.
The nearest center from Rogersville is in Morristown. There, Grover gave his story of battling kidney disease and why he has the determination to fight for his life. But in the process of his own battle, Grover concentrates more on helping others.
In fact, Grover has raised thousands of dollars to donate to people in need by music fundraisers with his band Thirstatine and by calling upon other local musicians to play.
Grover has arranged and participated in over 100 benefit fundraisers for various people throughout Hawkins county. Though he is on a transplant list he is hesitant to accept a kidney when there is someone who may need it more than he does.
‘I am supposed to be alive’
While hooked to his dialysis machine, Grover told the Review his own story of being born with kidney disease.
“I wasn’t supposed to survive. The doctors told my mom I would die before I was two months old. But I didn’t die because I am supposed to be alive. There’s always someone out there who has it worse than me. My job, my calling, is to help them.”
A kidney from his mother
Grover received a kidney from his mother when he was 12 years old.
The kidney functioned well for eight years and then stopped. That was in 2008 and Grover had been dialysis free until then.
“I went to Cherokee High School and I’m thankful that the kidney lasted me through my high school years,” Grover said. “There are two ways to see life and I am always looking at the bright side.”
In spite of the 12 hours Grover spends on dialysis with his three weekly appointments, Grover continues to enjoy his life to the fullest.
He enjoys playing with his band, “Thistitine” and he enjoys booking events with Night Owl Bookings.
He also enjoys being a husband, a dad and a family man. But one of his biggest sources of enjoyment comes from helping others.
“I am my brother’s keeper and I have that tattooed on my chest,” Grover said.
Real support
Grover is now 36 years old.
“I’ve had more good than bad in my life. I am humbled by the amount of people who will help me help others. I drag my band around to play for free at fundraisers and they have never questioned it. My fellow musician friends will also come play if I ask them to. That is real support,” Grover said.
He teared up as he added, “My wife, the kids, the music, and helping other people are the best things in my life.”
A nurse entered the room to check on Grover. They are well acquainted as Grover has been coming to the dialysis center longer than anyone else.
Because he often works nights as a musician, they have provided Grover with his own cubical area in case he needs to sleep. Dialysis itself can make a person very tired but is especially true for Grover working nights. The machine indicated his dialysis was complete.
Grover will return in a couple of days for another four hour session.
On a transplant list
Currently, Grover has been deemed healthy enough for a kidney transplant where he has been on a list seeking a donor. However, he is not sure if he would accept a kidney.
“I am doing alright with dialysis. There is someone out there who is not doing well with dialysis and that person needs that kidney more than I do,” Grover said.
“I am a happy man. I have a new recording being produced by Matt Smile called This Old Truck and that song is about being happy. I will continue to do fundraisers also. We have one coming up next month for a man who got a cancer diagnosis at the same time as his mother.”