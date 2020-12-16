Quite often multiple emergency response agencies are dispatched to the same emergency. Fire, EMS, rescue squads and law enforcement are normally simultaneously dispatched to automobile accidents and building fires.
Like Hawkins County Volunteer Fire departments, rescue squads are staffed with volunteers while EMS and law enforcement agencies are full time paid personnel.
Rescue squads and fire departments operate rescue and firefighting vehicles where a significant portion of their tools and equipment is identical. Hawkins County has two rescue squads, Hawkins County Rescue Squad, based in Rogersville, serves the western portion of the county and Church Hill Rescue Squad, has served the eastern portion of the county since 1962 and founded Church Hill EMS. Church Hill Rescue Squad is a member of the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads (T.A.R.S.)
Kingsport was the first squad to organize in 1948, followed by Johnson City in 1949. In 1955 representatives from rescue squads in Kingsport, Johnson City, Elizabethton, Greeneville, and Oak Ridge met to organize a statewide association to promote rescue work.
From the original charter group of five squads, T.A.R.S. has grown to 115 squads with approximately 5,000 members - stretching from Bristol to Memphis.
Activities of T.A.R.S. include the development of regional teams, which specialize in technical rescue disciplines and the expansion of training programs.
Church Hill Rescue Squad maintains and operates three rescue units from their headquarters station at 351 West Main Boulevard in Church Hill. Additional mobile equipment includes two all-terrain vehicles and one utility terrain vehicle. Water rescue equipment includes two boats and one rescue raft.
Like the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, the Church Hill Rescue Squad has their own assigned radio frequencies assigned by the Federal Communications Commission. Rescue Squad vehicles are equipped with radios and are enabled to communicate with other emergency responders such as law enforcement, EMS, and fire departments.
Church Hill Rescue Squad has 29 active members and three lifetime members. A fourth lifetime member, Hippy Housewright died as this article was being written. Squad membership includes three paramedics and eight emergency medical technicians. Several members hold multiple certifications including First Responder, Firefighter I, Firefighter II, Hazardous Materials Awareness, Hazardous Materials Operations and three Hazardous Materials Technicians. All rescue squad personnel have completed the Vanessa K. Free Emergency Vehicle Operator Course required by the state of Tennessee.
The squad is managed by a board of directors that includes a president, vice president, captain, assistant captain and four directors that serve staggered terms. The 2020 leadership team is Captain Tim Coup, Assistant Captain Dylan Wood and Training officer Brody Armstrong. Michael Murray will serve as Training Officer of the squad in 2021. Church Hill Rescue Squad is an associate member of the Hawkins County Fireman’s Association and a member of the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads.
The Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads is an Association of Life Saving, Rescue, and First Aid Units with members organized, trained, and equipped for various types of rescue and first aid work.
The Association works for better recognition of organized Rescue and First Aid activities through organizations, government officials, agencies, and departments, on community and state levels. Membership in T.A.R.S. gives each of us direct participation in promoting this greater understanding and recognition of the organized rescue and first aid movement.
In 2019 Church Hill Rescue Squad responded to 238 calls for service and as of December 5, 2020 responded to just under 300 calls for service.
Squad members are trained and equipped to respond and perform high and low angle rescue, basic and advanced vehicle extrication, mass transit rescue, trench rescue, farm rescue, water rescue and cardiopulmonary resuscitation and traffic incident management.
