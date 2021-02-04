Remove pet stains and odors

Pet owners sometimes must contend with stains and odors. Some of these stains may be normal, while others might result from accidents.
Individuals may experience a trial-and-error period as new pets become acclimated to litter boxes or grow accustomed to relieving themselves outdoors. Pet owners must remain patient as young animals learn where and where not to relieve themselves.
Pets that are already trained may also suffer accidents as they grow older. PetMD says that urinary and fecal incontinence can afflict dogs of any age, but is most often experienced by middle-aged or senior dogs. Cats, too, can experience incontinence, which is most common in older cats and large cats, as age and size can make it challenging for cats to reach the litter box in time.
Accidents can be troubling, as they often result in stains and smells. Treating these issues to prevent damage to flooring and deter pets from thinking a particular area of the rug is their personal bathroom requires patience and trial and error.
Upon discovering an accident, pet owners should blot up as much of the liquid as possible. The carpet cleaning experts at Chem-Dry advise putting a few drops of dish detergent and a little water on the area to absorb as much moisture as possible.
To treat old stains, sprinkle baking soda on the affected areas and allow it to sit overnight. Then spray the areas with white vinegar and let the two substances bubble to clean the area. Baking soda and vinegar can be an effective, homemade cleaning mixture if accidents are a frequent occurrence.
Pet owners also can purchase commercially produced enzymatic cleaners. Enzymes are proteins that help spark natural chemical reactions at the molecular level, and the enzymes in pet carpet care products attach themselves to the molecules that make up the urine and bacteria that feed on it (producing the foul odors), serving as a catalyst for their breakdown.
Stains from feces may take some more effort. Try to remove as much as possible without pushing the stain further into the carpet fibers. Use a stain removal product to help lift out the stain. This may take a few applications.
Pet owners also may want to invest in carpet cleaners if accidents continue throughout training periods.
If urine has seeped into the floorboards or padding under the carpeting, carpeting may need to be replaced, particularly if the animal repeatedly visits the same spot to urinate. This is the best way to remove the scent and prevent future trouble.