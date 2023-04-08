101922 Headshots

Bashir Al Hussein Al Awamlh

 Erin O. Smith

Since 2010 the number of prostate cancer patients in the U.S. choosing active surveillance over surgery or radiation increased from 16% to 60% for low-risk patients, and from 8% to 22% for patients with favorable intermediate-risk cancers, according to a study published today in JAMA Internal Medicine.

