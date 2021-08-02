As a parent, it is hard to know what to do when our children act in defiance, have separation anxiety, have aggression towards others, have tantrums, have trouble following instructions, especially when they are between the ages 2-6. If you have had this experience, Frontier Health offers a program that can help! Frontier Health’s Regional Intervention Program (RIP) is a parent-implemented, professionally-supported program for young children who are experiencing challenging behaviors and their families. RIP has been serving families with young children since 1969. This unique, internationally recognized program guides parents in learning the skills to work directly with their own chil-dren while they receive training and support from experienced RIP families.
“I feel honored to be part of a program that teaches so much. Learning new parenting skills is not easy and takes dedication and determination but with persistence it does work. Once a shy, reclusive, overwhelmed little boy, he has developed into a vibrant, loving, funny, young man and is such a social butterfly. He is not perfect, but he has come a long way. Our family’s path to success started at RIP.” - RIP Parent
Typically, families who participate in the RIP program can expect 6-9 months to complete both phases of the pro-gram. From the first day of RIP, in Phase 1, families work toward specific goals with RIP Case Managers as they learn and practice strategies in the RIP classrooms and at home. Because RIP is a parent-implemented program, there are a variety of opportunities to connect with other parents and continue to practice skills during Phase 2. During the second phase of treatment, parents assist other parents in helping their children by sharing what they have learned through their experiences.
“We know that during the early years of child development that strong parenting and guidance is essential for chil-dren to become successful. So when a child's behaviors or problems become challenging to manage during those years, the Regional Intervention Program provides support, guidance, encouragement, and help from both profes-sionals and other guardians who have experienced the same challenges.” – Tim Perry, Sr VP of TN Children’s Ser-vices
RIP is funded by the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services; therefore, services are offered free of charge to families. To arrange an appointment, please contact either Holston C&Y located in King-sport at 423-224-1020 or Johnson City RIP at 423-232-4211.
Frontier Health is the region’s leading provider of behavioral health, mental health, substance abuse, co-occurring, intellectual and developmental disabilities, recovery and vocational rehabilitation services, and has been providing services since 1957. Its mission is to provide quality services that encourage people to achieve their full potential. For more information, visit www.frontierhealth.org or call 423-467-3600.